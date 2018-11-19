Anglican Bishop Urges Buhari to Tackle Insecurity

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh, has asked the federal government to do everything in its powers to shield the citizenry from all forms of attacks by criminal elements.

The primate noted that the reality on ground indicated that government still needs to do more to instill confidence on the citizens that it working to protect their interests.

Okoh made the call at the weekend in Abuja during the consecration of three new Bishops and presentation of Archbishops at the Anglican Cathedral Church of St. Bartholomew in Kubwa, Abuja.

According to him, “Nigerians should insist that the government fulfills its social contract with the people to protect their lives and property. It is the responsibility of the people in power to protect its citizens; if there is a breach of security, we cry to the government.”

The clergyman said if this is not done, it is the fault of government.

The new bishops are Geoffrey Ekpenisi, Bishop of Ika Diocese in Delta State; Chukwuma Oparah, Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Imo State and Jezreel Vandeh, Bishop of Zaki Biam Diocese, Benue State.

He charged the new bishops to live up to expectation, and advised them to be wary of politicians and their followers.

One of the newly-consecrated bishops, Ekpenisi of Bishop of Ika Diocese, gave reasons why the Anglican Church is witnessing resurgent growth in the country.

He said one of the reasons is that many people are looking for a church where they may feel calm, happy, and where the gospel is preached without adulteration.

“Apparently the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has that face for many people today,” he said.