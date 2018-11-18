The Tinsel Stars Who Melt and Break Our Hearts

Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

There is always this overwhelming feeling that accompanies the news of our favourite actors tying the knots in real life. It drives fans agog particularly if both actors were on-screen couple. Recently, actress Lillian Ejiofor’s marriage to her on-screen love interest Ibrahim Suleiman has been the rave of the town. The excitement was heightened by the fact that the couple are the fourth Africa Magic’s Tinsel stars to get hooked. The likes of Osas Ighodaro, Iyke Okechukwu, Damilola Adegbite also found their on the TV drama series.

More interesting is the fact that the couple’s engagement and wedding took place in six weeks. It made fans wonder when exactly did they ignite the spark.

According to online news, the couple had been friends for a while but not until they started starring in the series that their feelings for each other waxed stronger. On Tinsel, Sule played Damini White, the boss and lover of Ejiofor’s character Bimpe Adekoya.

They had their fairytale wedding on November 11.

Iyke Okechukwu and Florence Uwaleke



These Tinsel stars were the first to tie the knot on the show and marked their fifth wedding anniversary this year. Their on-screen chemistry was inevitable that fans welcomed the news of their engagement with excitement. Okechukwu played Chuks while Uwaleke played Ene. It wasn’t long before the two started developing feelings for each other. Their on-screen love finally turned to reality when they took the bold step to tie the knots in 2013. The couple are blessed with two children.

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite

However, not all on-screen couples have a lasting marriage. Take for instance, Tinsel stars Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh. Though they were the second couple to get married, theirs was the first to crash, breaking the hearts of many fans who envied their fairytale wedding.

On screen, Attoh played the intriguing character of Kwame Mensah. His dark handsome looks endeared many to him and soon, captivated the heart of Adegbite who played Telema Duke. It was not long enough before they decided to make it official. The two got married on Valentine’s Day in 2015.

As much as they were idolised as one of the beat celebrity couples, there marriage hit the rock in 2017. Rumours were rife of their separation before Attoh announced the split. Any chance of the couple’s reunion fans may have fantasized was squashed when Attoh remarried in October. They had a son together.

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade



The marital status of this duo is still unclear. There have been rumours of their separation recently but the couple is yet to make any official statement.

Following the footsteps of Tinsel stars, the couple were the third to find love on the set of the TV series. Spending time together on set was bound to result to a relationship. Osas played Danni while Gbenro played Soji Bankole.

By 2015, Gbenro walked Osas down the aisle in a destination wedding held in New York on America’s independence day. They have a daughter together.