Mark Urges PDP Presidential Aspirants to Adopt Consensus Candidate

Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Senator David Mark, has said that all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party for the 2019 general election should agree on a consensus candidate.

Mark, who is the immediate past President of the Senate, stated this thursday in Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State when he visited the officials and delegates of the state chapter of the PDP as part of his nationwide campaign for the

presidential candidate of the party.

According to the former senate president, “to me, the best thing is to get a popular candidate who will be respected and will be voted for. A candidate who can stand the taste of time at a critical point in the history of Nigeria, and I think I am the one that qualified.”

“I am asking God to give PDP to form next government at the centre. So at the end of the day, what we are asking you in Nasarawa State is to vote PDP from the state assembly to the president of Nigeria.”

He lamented that Nasarawa State has done so much for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), but the FCT has not recongnised the state as one who have contributed so much.

“The spill-over from FCT is a problem to Nasarawa State. So many people live in the state and work in the FCT. So, FCT needs to give you special recognition. And as one of your sons, I will ensure that as soon as you help other people to make me the candidate and the

nation gives me the election,” Mark concluded.

In a response, the Nasarawa State PDP Chairman, Francis Orogu, said delegates of the party from the state appreciate the value of the former senate president to the North Central zone of the country.

He said: “We know your value. You are not just an asset to the nation, but a fixed asset to the North Central states.