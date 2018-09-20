Smile Assures Customers of Innovative Data Services

Emma Okonji

Smile Telecoms Nigeria has assured its esteemed customers of continuous innovativeness in its data services delivery, to avoid any form of downtime in their business operations.

The assurance came just as the telecoms company was adjudged the 2018 Most Innovative Data Company at the African Entrepreneur Merit Awards 2018 held recently at the Abuja.

At the African Entrepreneur Merit Awards 2018 held recently Smile Nigeria was bestowed with the 2018 “Most Innovative Data Company of the Year Award” while the Titans of Tech Awards held in Lagos conferred on the Managing Director of Smile Mr. Godfrey Efeurhobo the ‘Titans of Tech CEO of the Year Award’’.

Both awards attest to the corporate vision and individual ingenuity that have propelled Smile to the broadband leadership echelon of the nation’s telecommunication sector.

The African Entrepreneurs Merit Award is a platform that recognises African entrepreneurs and corporate institutions that have distinguished themselves in their contributions to the growth and development of MSME, s in Africa. According to the organisers, the award was bestowed on Smile for its knack for innovative products and consistent provision of innovative services. The company was also commended for its massive investments in authentic 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology.

The acting Regional Sales Manager of Smile, Abuja, Nonye Obianwu, who received the award, thanked the organisers for giving honour to whom honour is due. She dedicated the award to all Smile’s customers for their steadfast support and loyalty. She assured that the company’s commitment to the provision of best-in-class Internet services would endure so as to continue to serve the needs of its teeming customers.

On being bestowed with the ‘Titans of Tech CEO of the Year Award’ Smile Nigeria’s helmsman, Efeurhobo reiterated that Smile Nigeria had been consistent in the provision of valuable products and innovative services.

“Our vision of becoming the broadband internet provider of choice in Nigeria has guided us in everything from selecting our people and partners to choosing the best technologies and creating innovative and relevant products and services,” Efeurhobo said.