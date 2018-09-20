Infinix Launches the Most Intelligent Smartphone

In its commitment in making technology accessible to its consumers, the Infinix Mobility Limited, has launched a Note 5 Stylus in Lagos.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Infinix Mobility Limited, Mr. Benjamin Jiang said that the company has proven once again its commitment to bringing the most cutting-edge technology and stylishly designed mobile devices to consumers with the introduction of its latest device NOTE 5 Stylus.

“By partnering with Google, NOTE 5 Stylus is yet another Android One smartphone with intelligent software experience and will be available for pre-order from September 10 – 15 and available in-store across all our exclusive stores from September 17,” he said.

He added: “At Infinix, our mission is to keep innovating and integrate the most advanced technology and trends into our products. That’s why we partnered with Google once again to launch NOTE 5 Stylus. With the NOTE 5 Stylus, consumers will experience the latest technologies, such as capturing stunning photos with the 16MP AI low-light selfie camera and 16MP AI rear camera, showing their creativity with the amazing XPen, interacting with the world with the Google Assistant and many others. We are confident that the NOTE 5 Stylus will bring consumers intelligent smartphone experience to a whole new level and allow them to stay ahead of the crowd.”

He further explained that NOTE 5 Stylus is designed for consumers that seek self-expression, featuring AI camey as for stunning images. The device is equipped with an upgraded 16MP AI low-light selfie camera with f2.0 aperture. With its intelligent pixel technology the device always supports high quality selfie images whether night or day. Its 16MP rear camera also captures more light with its larger pixels and bigger f1.8 aperture at a speed that is up to three times faster with multiple scene recognition ability. This new feature enables consumers to capture amazing pictures in all occasions.

Also speaking, the Director, Middle East and Africa (MEA) for Sales and Marketing at MediaTek, Mr. Rami Osman said: “Infinix Mobility’s dedication in bringing consumers stylish devices with cutting-edge features perfectly aligns with MediaTek’s commitment to making great technology accessible to everyone. Powered by the MediaTek Helio P23, the NOTE 5 Stylus enables consumers to bring their photography to the next level, enjoy the latest connectivity features and take advantage of AI-powered innovations like Google Assistant and Google Lens. Designed for an ideal mix of high performance and extreme power-efficiency, the Helio P23 provides New Premium Android devices with an incredible user experience.”

Osman, however, informed that Infinix NOTE 5 Stylus is set to launch in more than 30 countries including Nigeria, Egypt, India, Kenya and Morocco. Infinix Mobility Limited joining the Android One program means Infinix NOTE 5 Stylus will enable younger consumers to experience a seamless creative and self-expression lifestyle that empowers them to become trendsetters.