Stop Parading Yourself as ‘Mr. Integrity,’ PDP Tells Buhari

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop parading himself as ‘Mr. Integrity’, following revelations that the federal government smuggled the erstwhile Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, out of the country.

The party alleged that Adeosun was smuggled out of the country by the government to prevent her from exposing how the Presidency cabal, including close relations and associates of the President fleeced the country of trillions of naira.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said there are clear evidences that Adeosun could not have circumvented the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), National Security Adviser (NSA), the Police and even the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) without the tacit approval of the Buhari Presidency.

According to him, “How did Adeosun evade checks by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abeokuta and the Ogun State House of Assembly for clearance as commissioner, with her status as a dual citizen, if not armed with inherent tendencies for fraud? It is clear that the Buhari Presidency exploited this factor to swindle the country in the finance ministry”

The opposition party said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating Adeosun, even after she had admitted her culpability on issues of forgery and corrupt practices, has further showcased APC as a party of corruption; an iniquitous fold, where thieves receive medals instead of condemnation.

Ologbondiyan said: “The PDP is worried that President Buhari in appointing Adeosun, with her divided citizenship allegiance, to hold the sensitive office of the minister of finance, exposed our country to the danger of having our security and economy information sold to international interests.

“This, perhaps, explains the anti-Nigeria financial policies, including damaging foreign borrowing negotiations, which have returned our beloved country to a debtor country.”

The PDP added that until President Buhari brings Adeosun back to explain how the Presidency cabal and APC leaders frittered away more than N10 trillion in three years, the Buhari Presidency and the APC would lack the moral rectitude to pontificate on corruption as they have become directly complicit.

The PDP urged the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, to note that Adesoun has already confessed to a fraud in Nigeria and must not be allowed a shelter in her country.