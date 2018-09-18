Buhari in Osogbo for APC Mega Rally

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Osogbo, Osun State capital, for the mega rally in support of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola.

The president’s arrival in Osun State was announced on Twitter by his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

His tweet read: “

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Osogbo, the State of Osun for the mega rally to canvass support for the APC’s governorship candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.”

Chieftains of the party attending the rally include National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, National Leader Bola Tinubu, former Interi

m National Chairman Bisi Akande, Lagos State Governor Akinwumi Ambode, Kano State Governor Abdullah

i Ganduje, Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and Information Minister Lai Mohammed, among others.

The Osun State governorship election is billed to for September 22.

Details later…