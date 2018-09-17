FG Should Search  for Ige’s Killers, Says Omisore 

1
45

 Adeleke absent at governorship debate

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun State, Senator  Iyiola Omisore,  yesterday reiterated that he was  not the killer of  a former  Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige and called on the federal government to search for Ige’s killers.

Omisore stated this last night on Channels TV during the debate of the governorship candidates in the September 22 governorship elections in Osun State. 

However, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ademola  Adeleke was absent  at the debate. 

When reminded  by the moderator  of the  programme, Seun Okinbaloye,  that there  was  a notion that  he was responsible  for the  killing of the late Ige,  Omisore contended that he spent  almost two and a half years in prison but was discharged  and acquitted by the law court.

He urged the federal government to search  for Ige’s  killers. 

He then vowed to fix the state in the area of economy and in all ramifications if voted into power.

Also in his own submission the APC’s candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, affirmed that he was not an imposed candidate, saying he emerged victoriously  at the primary with direct primary 

He then recommended direct primary for elections in Nigeria for all political parties. 

Oyetola  also debunked issues of zoning, saying there was no zoning in the governorship  election  in the State. 

The ADP Candidate Moshood  Adeoti said  he is not desperate  to govern the state but if given  the mandate,  he  would transform the state 

In his own submission, the ADC candidate,  Fatai Akinbade  condemed the mega schools in the state, saying it was  a waste  of government  funds. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR