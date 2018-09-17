20 Future Boxing Champions Emerge from GOtv NextGen Search 4

The fourth edition of GOtv Boxing NextGen ended in Abeokuta at the weekend with a total of 20 talented young boxers adjudged by selectors to be the best out of the 150 participants.

The programme which began on Thursday attracted boxers from Enugu, Abia, Ogun, Oyo and Lagos states as well as Abuja.

The selected boxers were unveiled at the closing ceremony which held at Dunkin Pepper Gym, MKO Abiola International Stadium. Three of them were deemed to have been head and shoulders above the others, with Adeyemi Opeyemi Elijah emerging the best boxer. Next to him were Akintayo Aminu and Shogbanmu Waheed.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director of Flykite Productions, the organisers of the programme explained that the event was designed to continually oil the wheels of progress of professional boxing in Nigeria by unearthing talents that could be nurtured to local and international stardom.

He disclosed that Flykite Productions was considering setting up a training camp for long term improvement and education of the boxers selected.

He also advised boxers who failed to make the cut not to take their rejection as the end of their dream of becoming professional boxers.

Boxers selected at the programme will have their boxing licences and pre-licensing medical examination paid for by the sponsors.

Alumona also stated that some of the selected boxers will make their professional debut at the next edition of GOtv Boxing Night.

The three best boxers got gifts of GOtv decoders, while others also got gifts. The organisers also announced a donation of N50,000 to the Ogun State Boxing Association.

Among dignitaries who attended the programme were Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, Mr. Remi Aboderin, President and Secretary-General respectively of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), coaches Joe Mensah, Obisia Nwankpa and Jerry Okorodudu, who were on the selection committee.