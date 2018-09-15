Lexus UX, a new Crossover for a Luxury Customer

Lexus has advanced its innovation in luxury utility vehicles by introducing a new gateway vehicle to the brand, the 2019 UX.

The new Lexus UX delivers the brand’s innovative luxury and safety in a package that combines bold new design elements and ultra-efficient new petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Due in Australia late this year, the UX will not only be the first Lexus for many customers, but also their first luxury vehicle.

The UX name is derived from the design team’s guiding concept and describes the vehicle’s mission: Urban (U) and Crossover (X).

“The Lexus UX is designed for the modern urban explorer seeking a fresh, contemporary and dynamic take on luxury driving,” said Chika Kako, executive vice president of Lexus International and chief engineer of the UX.

“We designed the UX to appeal to young buyers who seek not only what is new and exciting, but what is also relevant to their lifestyles,” she said.

Infused with dynamic attitude, the 2019 Lexus UX is engineered to deliver quick and engaging driving with a Lexus-smooth demeanor, making it a unique entry in the luxury compact crossover segment.

The 2019 Lexus UX is available as the front-wheel-drive UX 200, introducing a new high-efficiency 126kW 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine coupled with a new Direct Shift continuously variable transmission.

The UX 250h pairs an even higher-efficiency version of the 2.0 litre petrol engine with a new fourth-generation hybrid drive system engineered specifically for this platform. It is available with either front-wheel drive or E Four electric all-wheel drive.

Combined output of 131kW makes UX 250h the leader in performance as well as fuel efficiency while providing exhilarating driving, high-speed responsiveness and a feeling of smooth, natural acceleration.

Lexus UX is the brand’s first vehicle built on the new Global Architecture – Compact (GA C) platform with its lightweight yet super-rigid structure, extremely low centre of gravity and refined suspension.

As a result, the UX delivers exemplary handling agility and ride comfort, along with a distinctive driving personality.

“I wanted to positively overturn the image of a crossover with a high body that requires careful manoeuvring and offer a car with nimble performance and excellent manoeuvrability that makes it as easy to drive as a sedan,” Kako-san said.