Six Nigerian Coaches Shortlisted for Arsenal, WorldRemit Programme

Six Nigerians are among the 25 Coaches shortlisted for the WorldRemit Future Stars football coaching programme.

The Nigerian coaches shortlisted include; Adegun Shola John, Ezindu Okay-Lawrence, Felix Ifeanyi Nwosu, Henry Uche Iwuanyanwu, Ogunmefun Jerry Olaide and Oluwasegun Adeniyi. The Future Stars programme is a new initiative set up by WorldRemit, the official online money transfer partner of Arsenal Football Club, to recognise and reward the valuable contribution that youth coaches make to the communities they serve.

Future Stars offers local coaches from across Africa the chance to attend an exclusive new training camp with Arsenal’s top Soccer Schools coaches in London.

The programme received over 700 applications in one week from across Africa and a shortlist of 25 coaches has been selected by a judging panel of representatives from Arsenal and WorldRemit. In recognition of their hard work, the 25 shortlisted coaches will receive official Arsenal shirts for their youth teams. From the 25 shortlisted applicants, five finalists chosen by the judges will go through to a public vote, where they will compete for the chance to train with Arsenal Soccer Schools coaches. The five finalists will be featured on the futurestars.worldremit.com website and voting will open in the last week of September.

According to the organisers of the event, WorldRemit will pay for the successful applicant to travel to London in October to attend the Future Stars camp.

The programme is expected to equip them with coaching skills which they can take back to build a lasting legacy of coaching excellence in their country.