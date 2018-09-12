Fraud: Bayelsa Education Board Recommends 272 For Retirement

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Following a staff audit of secondary schools in the state, the Bayelsa State Post-Primary School Board, has recommended the compulsory retirement of at least 272 members of staff due to various infractions discovered during the screening.

The Executive Chairman of the board, Dr. Blessing Ikuru, who addressed journalists in Yenagoa on the extent of the clean-up ordered by Governor Seriake Dickson, noted that a total number of 413 staff cases of falsification of records involving under-declaration of age and questionable letters of first appointments were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by zonal directors, principals and leadership of the major trade unions that operate in secondary schools system.

She added that after the verification, 141 were cleared and 158 staff recommended for immediate retirement, while a further 114 employees that declined to appear for screening had also been suggested for retirement, pending the governor’s approval.

Ikuru disclosed that as a result of the verification carried out in secondary schools in the state, the board will now be able to save a total of N55.7m monthly, which amounts to N669.3m annually.

The board also announced that it had reduced the staff wage bill from N609m to N594m, representing a savings of N15m as a result of the reforms.

Dickson reconstituted the body in April with specific instructions to ensure that its wage bill was audited by checking all financial books and records, including the indiscriminate award of salary grade levels and steps in the payment vouchers and nominal rolls of the board.

She added: “The SGLSRC audited the vouchers and nominal rolls of 189 schools, zonal boards and board headquarters with a staff strength of 5,980. The payroll gross in August was N594.1m and the gross audit for the same month was N557.7m.

Ikuru lauded Governor Dickson for carrying out the necessary reforms to sanitise and correct anomalies in the public service, despite the perceived consequences.

She explained that the essence of the exercise was not to witch-hunt or sack anybody and also appealed to the governor to approve the implementation of staff promotion for July 2015 and January 2016.