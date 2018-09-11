Ogun ADP Assures Fairness to Aspirants

Femi Ogbonnikan

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), Ogun State chapter, has pledged to ensure a level-playing ground and also accord equal opportunities to all aspirants seeking elective offices on its platform at the party primaries.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Wale Egunleti, at the inauguration of local government and ward executive members of Abeokuta South Local Government Area where about 3,000 party members thronged the occasion held at Ake, Abeokuta described ADP as a credible alternative that would rescue the people of Ogun State from bad governance.

Egunleti, a former Commissioner in the state, emphasised that the party would comply strictly with ‘direct primaries’, as the mode of selecting candidates.

“In the ADP, the wish of the people will always prevail. We are democratic in principle and in action, and to that extent, we will provide equal-level playing field to all aspirants, in accordance with the constitution of our party.

The provision for ‘direct primaries’ in Article 43.1.5 states, ‘In order to enhance internal democracy, transparency, cost effectiveness, the party shall adopt direct primary using open secret ballot for all its internal elections’.

Democracy is a game of number. Our aspirants will test their popularity and whoever emerges winner will bear the flag of our party. As the credible alternative, we want the people of this state to clearly see the difference between us and others,” he said .

Earlier, the Chairman, addressed a similar gathering at the inauguration of Abeokuta North Local Government and ward executives, saying that, as a Yewa man, he was being viewed as a traitor, but he remained committed to the decision of the party to throw its ticket open to all and sundry, because “that is the only way that the best can emerge.” What we need in Ogun State is a man that has understanding of governance, who will run an all-inclusive government, and that will spread dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of the State. I want to assure the good people of Ogun State, that whoever emerges as our gubernatorial candidate will possess all these attributes and many more,” added Egunleti.

In his goodwill message, Hon. Taiwo Bankole, a Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, expressed satisfaction over the turn out despite the heavy downpour.

He assured the people that Action Democratic Party (ADP) would provide them the leadership that will better their lot.