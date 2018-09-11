Despite Appeals, Buhari Receives Nomination Forms from Shadowy Group

*Says selfish persons left ruling party

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja, defied several appeals to reject the expression of interest and nomination forms purchased for him by the National Consolidation Ambassadors’ Network (NCAN), as he received the forms at a brief ceremony in the State House.

Buhari who said he was not only grateful but also honoured to be presented with the forms by persons he described as patriotic Nigerians, pointed out that members of the group contributed money to raise N45.5 million for the purchase of the form.

He also said members of the group were not fewer than three million Nigerians whom he said spread across various parts of the country.

The president who chronicled how his foray into politics began in 2002 up to the time of his election in 2015, described members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who left the party as the weakest of people whose alleged selfish agenda did not align with the perceived selfless vision of his administration.

He added that with their exit, the party was now made up of corrupt-free and patriotic Nigerians.

Details later…