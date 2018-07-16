The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), which is an industry-led stakeholder organisation recently concluded its annual .ng awards ceremony, where it recognised Galaxy Backbone for its digital innovation in the federal government circle.

Through the .ng awards, NIRA seeks to recognise and acknowledge those who are contributing to the growth of the .ng domain name registration and promotion of the DNS Industry.

The awards celebrates the achievements and innovation of Nigerian Internet initiatives.

At the 2018 awards, Galaxy Backbone won the award for the organisation leading the pack in Digital Innovation in the Federal Government category.

In the last five years, Galaxy Backbone has continued to drive digital innovation and inclusion amongst government agencies through the delivery of digital services that improve the way agencies engage and communicate with other agencies and the citizenry.

The 2018 .ng awards was established to promote and commend the excellent achievements of members, stakeholders and the general public, who contribute towards building a sustainable economy using technology, uplift the image of .ng locally and internationally and stimulating the development of local content on the Internet space.

The CEO, Galaxy Backbone, Mr. Yusuf Kazaure, had said that Galaxy Backbone was committed to driving digital growth in the nation.

According to Kazaure, “We are fully conscious of the need to be in the vanguard of Nigeria’s digital growth especially within the public sector.

“Over the years, we have made significant investments in human and technological resources based on our vision to be the leading enabler of digital inclusion in Africa.”

“With the award, we are further challenged to deliver world class digital services to agencies and parastatals in government and we will continue to operate, improve and upgrade our common services platform to meet international standards and deliver excellence in service to our clients and stakeholder community,” Kazaure said.