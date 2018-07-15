By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Gunmen suspected to be assassins Saturday night killed a couple in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State.

The couple, who were identified as Mr and Mrs Charles Ifekandu, were killed in their apartment while they were asleep by yet to be identified persons.

Residents of Obosi community, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, said that the couple had gone to bed after meal Saturday night, but the neighbourhood was awakened by sounds of gunshots, and upon checks, the Ifekandus were discovered dead in their room with gunshot wounds.

One of the sources, who claimed to know Ifekandu well, stated that his family has been enmeshed in a tussle over a landed property, and that it was suspected that his death had something to do with the disputed land.

He said: “The husband and wife were last night (Saturday) murdered by yet to be arrested assailants.

“We suspect their killers were contracted by some people believed to have land issue with the man.

“The assailants operated without the intervention of either the police or the local vigilance group just a few metres to the palace of the traditional ruler.”

The source added: “The couple after taking their dinner, went to bed without suspecting any misfortune but the devil came to work at the late hours of the night when the deceased including their neighbours heard some gunshots.”

The suspicion of the couple being killed by assassins was further fuelled by the fact that only the couple were attacked in the entire compound, while their property were all intact as nothing was taken from them.

Another source said: “I’m aware that there have been age long differences in the family of the deceased and one is left to suspect that what happened may not be unconnected with the crisis.

Reacting to the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, said he was aware of the murder, while adding that investigation was ongoing.

Mohammed urged members of the public who had credible information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits to assist the police to unravel the mystery surrounding the killing of the couple.