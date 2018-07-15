Residents of Ayetoro community in riverine Ilaje Local Government area of Ondo State are now living in palpable fear as the Atlantic Ocean has overrun its banks.

The surging ocean has claimed about 500 metres of Ayetoro community’s landscape with many houses and lands submerged.

The situation in the riverine community was revealed in a statement in Akure by the Co-convener of Ilaje Advancement Forum (IAF), Mr Ehinmowo Tokunbo.

According to Tokunbo, the sea encroachment has claimed about 500 metres of Ayetoro community’s landscape and it has now continued its devastating effects on the noble town by destroying more land and buildings on daily basis.

“This is too bad for the community as the government is turning deaf ears to the save-our-soul memo and yearnings everyday.

“Maybe they want to wait until the whole Ilaje community is washed into the sea before they will act positively and come to our rescue,” he said.

Tokunbo lamented that all the cries of the people of the community to the relevant authorities and agencies seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

“We have prominent sons and daughters in high places concentrating on trivial issues instead of hammering vehemently on the need to safe Ilaje nation from this catastrophical occurrence.

“We have OSOPADEC, NDDC, Ministry of Environment and senators and representatives in the National Assembly who are busy stuffing up their private purses instead of concentrating on the developmental chores of why they were established or elected.

“This is a very pathetic and melancholic situation. Election is drawing nearer now and they will still come and brainwash people with their devilish sugarcoated speeches to earn our votes. The people are watching and history is being recorded,” he added.