Ayodeji Ake

The Founder, Good Fathers Foundation, Nnaedu Umeohia, has stressed on the need for Nigerian men to imbibe good qualities as fathers to enable them bring up children that would make the nation proud. He said this during a two-day event organised by the foundation in Abuja.

Umeohia also seized the opportunity to call on the National Assembly to reconsider the paternity Bill which was initially thrown out, for men to be able to offer support to their wives during pregnancy leading to child birth.

The bill for the Act to make provisions for optional paternity leave for all married male employees in private and public service failed to scale through second reading in the House of Representatives, two months ago.

The bill, sponsored by Edward Pwajok (Plateau-APC), failed to scale through as it was roundly defeated with a unanimous voice vote. Members, who balked at the idea of granting paternal leave to male workers, said that the Nigerian cultural and economic environment was not ripe for such privilege yet. The foundation however disagrees on this. On the first day of the event, the group had its annual awareness activity whereby members visited major malls in Abuja to stage a flash mob. They encouraged fathers in the society to take up fatherly role and become responsible citizens.

The second day, they hosted the annual Good Fathers Ball, held at Top View Hotel Abuja, which had in attendance, stakeholders and celebrities including Aso Villa Chaplain, Pastor Seyi Malomo; Personal Assistant to the DIG, Barrister Nwaiwu Linus; Executive Director, Top View Hotel & Emab Plaza, Mrs. Uchenna Umeohia; Senior Pastor Throne Room, Tunde Benjamin Olaniyi and other public figures.

The spokesperson of the foundation, Chukwuebuka Anyaduba highlighted some of the achievements of the foundation since inception which includes; the awareness on Prostrate Cancer, the walk for fathers, the Made Men Project, mentorship and capacity building.