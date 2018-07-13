Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Nigeria has announced its partnership with Total Nigeria Limited to offer agency banking services at Total filling stations across Nigeria.

In a statement, the pan-African bank said it has commenced the operation in 100 stations that were carefully selected to ensure members of the public carry out their financial transactions such as deposits, withdrawals and account opening at outlets known as Ecobank Xpress Points.

In addition, transfers to Ecobank and other banks, bill payments, airtime top up with ease in the selected locations.

Announcing the partnership in Lagos, Executive Director, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs. Carol Oyedeji, said the deployment of Ecobank Xpress Points via Total Nigeria locations was an extension of the bank’s distribution and financial inclusion strategy to take banking service to the doorstep of every Nigerian and African.

She said: “To deliver our strategy of reaching 100 million customers by 2020, we have created innovative platforms, products and services, which are already serving a much larger customer base.”

She further stated: “These agent locations will support some of the innovative services we have introduced to the market such as Xpress Cash which allows customers to withdraw cash at ATMs without their cards, transfers within and across 33 countries via the Ecobank Mobile App and our proprietary money transfer service, Rapid Transfer, among others”.

Also, the General Manager Sales and Marketing, Total Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Adesua Adewole, said: “At Total, the team develops our network of service stations everywhere in Nigeria daily, to bring Total closer to its 200,000 daily customers.”