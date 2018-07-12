Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Committee on Police Affairs wednesday laid its report before the Senate at the plenary for the confirmation of Mr. Musiliu Smith as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Presenting the report, the Committee Chairman, Abu Ibrahim (Katsina South), tabled the report before the Senate on the confirmation of the nomination of Smith as chairman and six other members of the PSC in compliance with the provision of Sections 153(1) (m) and 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

The other nominees are Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd) and a retired Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police, Lawal Bawa. Others include: Dr. Nneka Jombo-Ofo; Rommy Mom; Braimah Austin and Muhammad Najatu, members.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over yesterday’s plenary, asked Senator Ibrahim to lay the report before the Senate with a reminder of the need to comply with provisions of the Constitution in constituting the PSC.