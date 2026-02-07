We Are Complementing Mbah’s Developmental Strides, ALGON Declares

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Vice Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Hon. Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, has affirmed that local government chairmen across Enugu State are actively complementing Governor Peter Mbah’s developmental initiatives.

In an interview with THISDAY in Nsukka, Hon. Ukwueze highlighted that civil servants in his council will soon return to work from their offices, after years of operating under challenging conditions.

He recalled that before his assumption of office, local government staff had no functional secretariat and were often forced to work under mango and cashew trees.

“We are only complementing what Governor Mbah is doing,” Ukwueze said. “If you study his trajectory closely, it is clear he is deeply committed to development. He has consistently expressed his desire to bring civilisation to every community in Enugu State. This vision inspired the introduction of Smart Green Schools in every electoral ward across the state. The initiative is not just about constructing large buildings; it is about equipping our children with skills and training within their native environment. The kind of civilisation often sought abroad by the privileged class is now being brought to our own backyard. Everything we do from the local government level is meant to complement the massive investments Governor Mbah is making across the state.”

Upon assuming office, Ukwueze discovered significant infrastructural challenges in his council.

“There was no operational secretariat, no offices for civil servants to carry out their statutory duties, and work had become almost impossible,” he explained. “Initially, I issued queries to understand why staff were not reporting to work. Their response was unanimous: they had files but no offices, as the secretariat had been earmarked for renovation by my predecessor. Though the project had begun, it stalled due to time constraints.”

The Chairman revealed that completing the secretariat became an urgent priority.

“The building, once overtaken by bushes, reptiles, and hazards, is now near completion. Painting has started, and by the grace of God, within the next month we hope to invite His Excellency to commission it. This will allow civil servants to return to their offices and serve the public effectively, and it will give me a proper office from which to discharge my duties as local government chairman,” he said.

Ukwueze also noted collaboration with the World Bank to tackle ecological challenges in the area. “When the World Bank visited Enugu State, Governor Mbah directed the team to our local government. We showed them several communities facing environmental problems, and they documented our challenges. While some local governments, like Igbo-Eze North, have received ecological fund interventions, we have yet to benefit. Nevertheless, we remain hopeful that Igbo-Eze South will be included in the next phase of support.”

He concluded by emphasising the council’s proactive approach: “While we await external assistance, we have not folded our arms. Using the resources available to us, we have begun reclaiming and improving our environment. Our aim is to complement Governor Mbah’s vision and ensure sustainable development reaches every community in our local government.”