Shareholders of Cadbury Nigeria Plc last Friday approved a total dividend of N301.51 million declared by the company for the financial year ended December 31, 2017. The dividend, which translates to 16 kobo per share, was approved by the shareholders at the company’s 53rd annual general meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

The shareholders commended the company for the return to profitability and recommendation of the dividend. For instance, Mr. Emmanuel Popoola , said it was very encouraging for the company to post profit and declare dividend despite the challenging operating environment.

He urged the company to work harder in order to ensure enhanced dividends in the years ahead.

Another shareholder, Mr. Oderinde Taiwo, tasked the company to introduce new products in order to increase its market share and bottom line. He said the company should target products that would address health issues like diabetes.

Taiwo also called on the company to look for cheaper means of financing its activities to reduce finance cost, advising the company to consider floating rights issue in the future for fresh capital instead of working for banks.

In his response, Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria, Mr. Atedo Peterside, said the company was working on some new products, which would be launched at the appropriate time.

Peterside said the company built its business on four key pillars, such as price competitiveness, aggressive route to market initiatives and sustained consumer-driven activations.

He said the company’s top priorities in the current year is to sustain focus on quality, drive improvements in productivity and reinforce operational efficiency to maximise its competitive advantage.

The chairman added that the company would drive growth ahead of competition to increase market share within its product categories.

According to him, the company will continue to develop an organisation of high potential talent and sustain aggressive route-to-market initiatives.

Cadbury Nigeria posted revenue of N33.08 billion in 2017 compared with N29.98 billion achieved in the comparative period of 2016. Its profit before tax stood at N350.32 million from a loss before tax of N562. 87 million recorded in the previous year, while profit after tax stood at N299. 99 million against a loss for the year of N296. 40 million recorded in 2016.