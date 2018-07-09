The Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in state commands and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to be on red alert.

Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja at the weekend, said the directive was to enable all police formations prevent crimes and criminality in the country.

“This directive from the IG is consequent on the recent attack and killing of seven policemen at Galadimawa Roundabout in Abuja on July 2 by armed robbers and bandits,” he said.

Moshood said the AIGs and CPs were under strict instruction to re-jig their crime prevention and control strategies and carry out massive deployment of police personnel and logistics.

He said they are also to pay attention to places of worship, schools, markets, venues of recreation and other public spaces to forestall any untoward incident.

“The ongoing raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will be sustained throughout the country. Show of force exercise and confidence-building patrols will also be embarked upon,” he said.

The spokesman implored the public to cooperate with the policemen deployed in their localities.

He said the renewed commitment of the force to sustain the tempo of the fight against violent crimes and other criminality in the country remained unequivocal and unwavering.