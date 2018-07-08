The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged socio-cultural groups to focus on meaningful deliberations that will foster peace, reconciliation and harmonious living among members of local communities.

Obaseki made this submission while delivering an address themed: “The Role of Social Clubs in Fostering Peace and Reconciliation in a Community,” at the 2018 Annual Retreat/Convention organised by Usagbe Club of Nigeria, in Benin City, at the weekend.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, said that peaceful coexistence in local communities is instrumental to the country’s growth and development, noting, “through meaningful deliberations, social clubs like the Usagbe Club of Nigeria will continue to provide practicable solutions to sustainable peace and reconciliation in various communities across Nigeria.”

He said: “To find Usagbe Club of Nigeria paying close attention to issues relating to peace and reconciliation and its sustainability in such a decisive manner comes as a very pleasant and deserves praise.

“I strongly believe that it is possible to curb the state of unrest amongst people of different tribes, communities, religions and political groups through concerted efforts by stakeholders such as yours to engender peace.”

According to Obaseki, “Such deliberation would go a long way in driving and stabilising the framework through which other social clubs can become veritable platforms for sustaining peace and seamless process of reconciliation among various communities that make up Nigeria.”

He urged members of the Club to work in unity towards attaining set goals as such clubs are ideal platforms to foster harmonious living.

President of Usagbe Club of Nigeria, Mr. Tony Akiotu, commended the governor for the plans to establish a School of Aquaculture and Marine Technology in Agenebode as part of the promise to reposition the College of Agriculture in Agenebode.