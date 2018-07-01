Yinka Olatunbosun

In commemoration of this year’s edition of World Music Day, Lagos joined other cities in over 120 countries across the globe for a festival of free live music called Make Music Lagos. It was the Lagos edition of Make Music Day under the guidance of the US-Based Make Music Alliance.

The festival had its maiden edition in 2016, delivering three concerts with performances by Bez, Cobhams Asuquo, Tosin Martins, Olufunmi, Wura Samba, Johnny Drille, Pita, Wole Oni, Lagos Mainland Choir, amongst others.

At last year’s edition, Lagos music enthusiasts witnessed a collaboration of Mass Appeal, Learn to Play and Street Studio in multiple venue concerts. The concerts featured the legendary musician, King Sunny Ade, Daddy Showkey, Adewale Ayuba, Omawumi, Bez, Sound Sultan, Morayo Music and Folabi Nuel.

This year, the World Music Day held at the newly opened Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park in Alausa. The musical instruments teaching initiative, Learn to Play ran from June 19 to 21 at the Lagos State Education District 1, Agege while Learn to DJ, a teaching initiative with DJ Jimmy Jatt as the lead instructor alongside other DJs took place on June 21 which was the World Music Day.

No fewer than 16 concerts were hosted on the day in various places in Lagos. A crowning concert would be held at Muri Okunola park on June 24 with performances by Lagbaja, Waje and others.

The Chairman, organising team for the Make Music Lagos festival, Adeola Akinyemi, promised that this festival will be a success story for lovers of music.