As part of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode government’s all-inclusive policy in sports development, a four-day multi sports games were organised for deaf students in the state at the Agege Stadium, christened the ‘Soccer Temple’.

At the end of the tournament tagged Lagos U-15 Deaf Sports School Games, a total number of 25 athletes were discovered in Badminton, Table Tennis, and Athletics.

These set of athletes, though they were physically impaired, they proved that there is ability in disabilities as they did their various schools proud. Eight athletes were discovered in Badminton, eight in Table Tennis and nine in Athletics. These discovered athletes in the fourth edition of U-15 Deaf Sports School Games, according to the management of Lagos State Sports Commission, would be further groomed as the state gets set for the National Youth Games in September this year.

Other highlights at the closing ceremony of the competitionon Friday was the award giving moment for the Best Athletes in the competition. In Badminton, Muyideen Tijani of Sango Junior School was adjudged the best athlete in the boys’ category, while Nwalobu Nkiru of Sango Junior School won the girls’ category.

In Table Tennis, Ajayi Israel of Ipakodo Junior Grammar School was the best athlete in the boys’ event with Oseni Funmito adjudged the best athlete in the girls’ category.

In Athletics, Usifo Kenneth of Sango Junior School was the best in the boys ‘category, while Nwalobu Nkiru was the best athlete in the girls’ category. Mr. Kuye Gboyega, who represented people with disabilities on the board of Lagos State Sports Commission commended Governor Ambode for giving these set of students a sense of belonging in his government.

“I can tell you that this action of His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has shown the depth of which he has interest in sports talents and overall development of people with disabilities in the state. This is fantastic. I’m so glad that as these students are progressing academically, they will be doing well in sports,” he said.

Director of Sports Development in the Sports Commission, Segun Kolawole, applauded the exemplary talent display of the deaf students. “We can all see the excitement on the faces of these students. This shows that they really enjoyed themselves in the last four days. I want to assure that all the athletes discovered in this competition will be further groomed for them to be useful to the state in future championships,” Kolawole said.