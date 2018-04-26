By Martins Ifijeh

Effort is in the top gear to complete National Strategic Health Development Plan II and put it to use.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Enanire, made this known on recently while speaking at the validation of inputs from various health stakeholders across the country as part of the process to finalize the document.

The National Health Strategic Development Plan II was developed as a result of the expiration of the first National Strategic Health Development Plan which was launched in 2010, lasted till 2015 and later extended to 2016 by the National Council on Health meeting held in Sokoto in 2015.

The National Strategic Health Development Plan II document was subjected for comments, observations and inputs from the 36 states of the federation and FCT as well as partners and the private sector.

Dr. Ehanire said that the document is very important to the repositioning of the health sector.

“I am pleased to announce that Nigeria now has a robust, well-articulated National Strategic Health Development Plan resulting from the vigorous and concerted efforts of all stakeholders.

“The document is extremely detailed, and covered every aspect of the health system. It focuses on building enabling environment for the attainment of positive outcomes; increase utilization of package of essential healthcare services and strengthening the health system.

“It also provides health emergencies, risk sharing and protection as well as sustainable healthcare financing” Ehanire said.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Clement Uwaifo commended the development partners for their commitments toward the development of the National Strategic Health Development Plan II.

He said “the purpose of our meeting here today is therefore to formally present the draft of the second National Strategic Health Development Plan for validation. It is important for us to collectively examine the document and where necessary make amendment before it is submitted to forthcoming National Council on Health for approval and implementation” Mr. Uwaifo said.

Speaking during the event, the World Health Organisation Country Director, Dr. Wondi Alemu represented by Dr. Moses Ongom, Health System Adviser, said that the National Strategic Health Development Plan II is expected to provide concrete steps and strategies towards achieving Universal Health Coverage Agenda. He further called for diligent implementation of the Plan.

“What will be most useful to the people of Nigeria, especially the poor and most vulnerable households, who currently contribute over 71 per cent of the total Health Expenditure out-of-pocket, is the diligent implementation of this plan”.

Presenting the overview of the second National Strategic Development Plan, the planning Consultant, Prof. Clara Ejembi , ABU Zaria, said that the Plan would address health related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She said it is also in line with direction of the present health agenda of revitalizing Primary Healthcare Centers across the country.