Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Seriake Dickson, wednesday in Yenagoa attacked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), maintaining that the party has nothing to offer Nigerians.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Agbo, also quoted the governor as saying that the party cannot win elections in the state.

Dickson alleged that the APC in Bayelsa was harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens and could never be entrusted with the people’s mandate.

He added that the PDP through the ‘restoration government’ under his watch had transformed the landscape of Bayelsa and provided credible leadership to the people.

While congratulating Ayiba Duba, who just defected from the APC and has now taken charge as his second Special Adviser, Political Matters, Dickson called on the “few other good people who have seen the deceit, emptiness and criminality in the ruling APC to return to the PDP.”

According to the governor, Bayelsa remains an anchor point for the PDP to leap back into national prominence, noting that the ruling party was only good at deceit and propaganda.

“I have said it again and again that the APC cannot win any elections in this state. Bayelsa remains a stronghold of the PDP. The people of Bayelsa know what the PDP is doing for them in terms of leadership and development.

“So, they will not allow themselves to be deceived by the other party that has clearly shown to Nigerians they do not have anything to offer this country.

“APC in Bayelsa State harbours, protects criminals and arms criminals to maim and kill innocent Bayelsans. It is these same criminals that move about freely with police protection and Bayelsans know them,” the governor alleged.

He advised the new appointee to ensure that other politicians still in the APC in the state move over to the PDP, stressing that the party was only good at harassing and intimidating voters in Bayelsa.

He added: “Election is not about terrorizing the people; it is not about using security to threaten and hound the electorate. Duba, you were deceived but now that you have seen the difference and returned home to PDP, I expect you to join hands with government in bringing about more development which only the PDP has the capacity to provide for our people.

“I also urge you to tell the few others like you who are still in the APC to cross over to the PDP fold as our umbrella is big enough to accommodate every good Bayelsan.”