By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday arrived Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital, on a two-day visit to the state.

The president, who arrived the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi at about 10.22am went straight to inspect a guard of honour.

He then performed the official commissioning of the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, NAF Base, Bauchi.

While in Bauchi, the president is expected to commission some other projects especially roads and flag off the distribution of 500 tractors to farmers in the state.

Earlier in a broadcast to the state, the Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar had enjoined the people of the state to come out en mass to receive the president.

