In Fiscal Year 2017 (31.12.2017), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. achieved new historic landmarks. The Italian super sports car brand from Sant’Agata Bolognese increased worldwide sales by ten percent from 3,457 to 3,815 units. Thus, sales grew for the seventh consecutive year and almost tripled since 2010 (1,302 units).

Turnover exceeded one billion Euro for the first time in the company’s history, increasing from 906 Mio. Euro to 1,009 Mio. Euro (+11%). In spite of high upfront expenditures, Lamborghini also succeeded in reaching a sound positive operating result, confirming the robustness of its growth path. In preparation for market introduction of its third model line, the Super SUV Urus, the total headcount in 2017 increased from 1,415 to almost 1,600 employees.

Outlook 2018

The company confirms a confident outlook for the Fiscal Year 2018. With a young and attractive product portfolio as well as entry in the growing SUV segment Lamborghini sets fresh impetus for future growth. Especially the introduction of the Urus on the markets starting in spring 2018 opens new dimensions of unit sales, turnover and profitability for the company.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini said: “Lamborghini realized another record year and we are once more outperforming our financial objectives.

This was achieved while mastering an unprecedented double challenge: preparing for new models in our super sports car range, while simultaneously doubling production capacities at our headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, heralding a quantum leap in our product portfolio. This could not have been accomplished without our excellent team, which deserves all the credit.”

Lamborghini is a global brand and its sales distribution is well balanced among the three regions, which each account for approximately one third of global sales.

All regions set historic sales records in 2017 and contributed to sales growth compared to the previous year: EMEA “Europe, Middle East, Africa” (1,477/+18%), America (1,338/+4%) and Asia Pacific (1,000/+9%).

With 1,095 units the USA confirms to be the largest single market, followed by Japan (411), UK (353), Germany (303), Greater China (265), Canada (211) and the Middle East (164). The deliveries increased significantly almost across the board and marked historic national sales records. Also both major model lines achieved record sales, thus contributing to the growth. Sales of the V12 Lamborghini Aventador grew by 6% from 1,104 to 1,173 units. Even stronger was the sales increase of the V10 model Lamborghini Huracán, growing by 12% from 2,353 to 2,642 units.

In 2017, four new models were launched. The new V12 models Aventador S Coupé and Roadster are setting benchmarks in technology and performance on both road and track. The new Lamborghini Huracán Performante combining new lightweight technologies, active aerodynamics with aero vectoring and a new set-up of chassis, all-wheel-drive system and further improved powertrain, set many lap records on international race tracks.

With Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept car, the company gave an insight into a possible future Lamborghini electric super sports car. The project goal is to enable Lamborghini to address the future of the super sports car in five different dimensions: energy storage systems, innovative materials, propulsion system, visionary design, and emotion. The first two dimensions are conceived in collaboration with two laboratories at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston.

With the new Super SUV Lamborghini Urus, presented in Sant’Agata Bolognese in December 2017, Lamborghini creates a new niche in the luxury segment with benchmarking power, performance and driving dynamics, unparalleled design, luxury and daily usability.

Automobili Lamborghini’s ongoing strategic investment program, aligned with the launch of the Urus, sees its production site now doubled in size and capacity. This is accompanied by state-of-the-art production systems (“Manifattura Lamborghini”) inside the new facilities, and new technologies applied at its factory headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese. As well as expanding the site from 80,000 m2 to 160,000 m2, the Urus brings about a substantial increase in the company’s production capacity, doubling it to more than 7,000 units a year as well as significantly increasing its workforce, with 500 new jobs already created.