Caleb Varsity Appoints CIA President as Professor

Caleb University, Imota, Lagos has appointed Dr. George Uzoma Chima as a Professor of Entrepreneurship and Business Administration in recognition of his impacts in business and the academia.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ayandiji Aina and his team said the appointment followed Chima’s practical industry experience, entrepreneurial and business management expertise and academic prowess.

He said the appointment of Chima would afford the Master of Business Administration (MBA) students of the university the opportunity to acquire quality knowledge and practical experience of entrepreneurship and business management from the versatile author of ‘Organisational Leadership Strategies in a Developing Economy’ and ‘New Leadership Approach: A Paradigm Shift’.

In his congratulatory message, a Professor of Accounting and Financial Management and Head, Department of Accounting, Banking and Finance at the institution, Gabriel Emecheta said Chima’s appointment is well deserved.

He said Entrepreneurship and Business Management today have gone beyond textbook theories, saying that Chima is thus better practically equipped to teach Entrepreneurship and Business Management given his industry experience and immense academic ability.

Emecheta hinged his inference on Chima’s distinction on the popular religious maxim that “you cannot be more Catholic than the pope.”

Chima who is also the President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Administration of Nigeria is a management consultant with over 30 years professional experience in leadership roles, organisational development, human resource management, entrepreneurship and change management.

He holds a PhD in Entrepreneurial and Business Administration from California University; another PhD in Management from Universidad Empresarial De Costa Rica and Master of Public Administration from the University of Lagos.

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administration; Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria; Institute of Directors, Nigeria and Institute of Professional Financial Managers, UK, Chima, who is also an associate of the Institute of Administration, holds a BSc in Business Administration.