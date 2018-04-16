May Receives Buhari, Commends Him on Global Fight against Terrorism

By Omololu Ogunmade in London

British Prime Minister Theresa May is currently holding a bilateral talk with President Muhammadu Buhari at her office on 10, Downing Street, London.

President Buhari, who was received at the entrance of the building by May at about 1.40 pm, walked along with her into her office.

The prime minister praised Buhari on his effort in the global fight against terrorism, anti-corruption in Nigeria and sustenance of democracy.

According to her, Nigeria and Britain have a long history of trade relations which must be sustained.

Responding, Buhari thanked May for British support for the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

Details later…