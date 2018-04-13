Wike Seeks US Partnership in Agriculture

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Government of the United States of America to partner with the state government to develop the agricultural sector.

Speaking during a meeting with the United States Consul General in Nigeria, Mr. F. John Bray, at the Government House Port Harcourt, Wike said investments in the agricultural sector would enhance employment opportunities.

He said the state government has developed a flexible land allocation scheme to agricultural investors.

The governor added that the state government has also improved on security across the state, noting that all foreign direct investments would be protected

He also called for partnership with the US Government in the area of information and communication technology.

He further stated that the state government would be interested in partnership in the area of waste management.

The Consul General of the United States Embassy in Nigeria was accompanied by embassy officials and Founder/President of Belemaoil Producing Limited, Mr. Jack-Rich Tein Jnr.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor recently said federal government and security agencies plot to rig elections in Rivers State, adding that available credible intelligence indicate that strategies had been mapped out by illegal agents.

The governor urged the international community to take a deep look at the overwhelming evidence that the federal government, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and police plan to rig the 2019 elections in Rivers State.

He said INEC has refused to respond to the fraudulent release of two separate original Rivers East senatorial district result sheets which the police used for the theft of the people’s mandate.

He noted that there is a plot to unleash violence on the state using SARS and other security agencies, so that the elections are not held alongside other states. He said this would pave the way for their rigging plan. But he maintained that the people of Rivers State would not allow anyone to steal their mandate under any circumstances.