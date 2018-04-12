N’Assembly Holds Valedictory Session for Late Bukar, Jubrin

Damilola Oyedele and James Emejo in Abuja

The Senate and House of Representatives separately, wednesday held valedictory sessions for Senator Mustapha Bukar and Hon. Bukar Umar Jubrin, both of who passed away recently.

Bukar, who represented Katsina North senatorial district, and was Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, died on April 4, 2018, after a brief illness.

Jubrin, 58, died on March 30, 2018. He was the Deputy Majority Leader in the House, representing Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency.

He was also a former Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly.

In the Senate, lawmakers took turns to pay glowing tributes to Bukar, with many of them describing him as a gentleman who truly loved Nigeria.

Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said Bukar was a bridge builder who related with everybody without recourse to religious or political affiliations.

According to him, “This is one death too many, and it’s painful! We have lost Isiaka Adeleke (Osun APC) and Ali Wakili (Bauchi APC). Let us pray to God, as Christians and Muslims, that we should not see death again in this chamber.”

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano APC) recalled that late Bukar contributed immensely to the successes of the Committee on National Planning as a member.

Kwankwaso, who chairs the committee, said Bukar was barely ever absent from any of the meetings or oversight visits.

“Even though he was a water engineer, he contributed as though he was a graduate of London School of Economics,” he said.

Senator Yusuf Yusuf recounted his last meeting with the late senator just few days before the incident.

“I was in his office having discussions with him. I observed that he was ill and I told him to go and rest. But he said he had a committee meeting to attend,” he said.

At the valedictory session presided over by Senate President Bukola Saraki, the lawmakers held a minute silence in honour of their departed colleague.

They also resolved to revisit the idea of creating a National Assembly museum and archives to immortalise deceased lawmakers.

Likewise, in the House, members took their turns to pay their respect to the deceased.

Hon. Mohammad Monguno (Borno APC) said Jubrin championed the interest of his people, describing him as a fine grassroots politician.

He said he served humanity “very well,” and was a team player who carried his colleagues along.

Hon. Saheed Fijabi (Oyo APC) said Jubrin should be celebrated for contributing to the advancement of humanity, adding that “he’s like a father to me and I used to walk up to him for advice.”

However, he added that his death called for sober reflection among lawmakers.

Also, paying tribute, Hon. Chike Okafor (Anambra PDP) described the late lawmaker as a leader per excellence who will be missed.

He said Jubrin would continue to be a unifying force among members even in death.

“Death is inevitable and we all must leave someday. His death calls for sober reflection,” he said.

Hon. Nicholas Ossai (Delta PDP) said the House had lost one of its finest lawmakers, describing him as a political ally and a great adviser.

Also, Hon. Hassan Saleh (Benue APC) lamented that five valedictory sessions had been observed in the House since 2015, adding that the deceased was a good man.

“Let’s put everything to prayer as there’s nothing God can’t do,” he said.