NPA to Assist UNILAG With CSR Projects

By Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) would make adequate provision in the 2018 budget to meet some of the urgent requirements and needs of the University of Lagos Community under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usma has said.

Bala Usman stated this when she received a delegation from the University of Lagos led by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who paid her a courtesy call in her office.

The NPA boss said the University of Lagos deserves to be assisted in the CSR initiative considering the deplorable condition of its amenities and as one of the premier universities in the country.

Ogundipe had earlier in his speech appealed to the management of NPA to intervene in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of some dilapidated structures in the College of Medicine and supply of portable water for the use of the University Community, through the CSR initiative of the Authority.

While expressing the willingness of the authority to assist within budgetary limitation, Bala Usman directed the University Authority to forward all the necessary details on the projects for analysis and consideration.

She pointed out that the Authority is desirous of collaborating with the University in the areas or capacity building for the organisation workforce.

Ogundipe had also told the Managing Director that the NPA should take advantage of the Maritime programme presently available in the University for its Staff and officers.

The Vice-Chancellor, who suggested that the NPA could consider sponsoring a Professional Chair in the University, also recommended that the Authority could also consider sponsoring customised course to be specially designed for its staff, as done to other maritime agencies in the country, under the institute for Maritime studies of the University.