No Claims Yet 4 Days After Challenge on Buhari’s Projects

By Bennett Oghifo



Four days after N350,000 was put on the table for anyone who could name a project initiated and completed by President Muhammadu Buhari since he was sworn in on May 29, 2015, no one has been able to name and win the money.

This challenge was thrown up four days ago by someone, on his twitter handle, who said he would give N10,000 to anyone who could name a project initiated and completed by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration after three years in government.

This trending #BuhariChallenge, which started like a joke on Twitter few days ago, has grown from N10,000 to N350,000 with different people raising the stake, pledging between N10,000 and N20,000.

As things stand, the prize money is N350,000 and, uncharacteristically, no Nigerian has mentioned any project and this is not because the money is not big enough to grab.

Of course, the challenge is still open, the initiator said.

“I throw the question to all. Mention a visible project initiated and completed by President Buhari’s government since May 29, 2015 and win for yourself 350,000 gift in these hard times,” Temitope Aduroja said on Twitter.