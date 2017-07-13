INEC Meets to Decide on Anambra Senate Election

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will meet today to take definite decisions on the conduct of the outstanding re-run election for the Anambra Central senatorial district held up by legal tussle.

The commission would also use the opportunity of the management meeting to decide on what to do with the petition for the recall of the senator representing Kogi West district, Senator Dino Melaye.

Although the commission had rolled out plans to conduct the Senate re-run election in Anambra Central and has recently set in motion the process to verify the signatures for the Kogi West senator’s recall but court litigations are stalling the move.

THISDAY gathered from a reliable source at INEC wednesday that the Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has summoned a meeting of the INEC’s management today to deliberate on it and to consider the action to be taken on the two issues.

The Anambra Central Senate seat became vacant following the disqualification of Senator Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Appeal Court over post-election petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh.