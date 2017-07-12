FEGGICOLLA Holds Fund Raising Ceremony

Ugo Aliogo

Federal Government Girls College Aumni (FEGGICOLLA) Akure, Ondo State is set to hold a fund raising ceremony, as part of activities to mark the 40thanniversary.

Briefing Journalists, weekend, in Lagos, the Alumni President, Mrs. Orie Mong Vann, said the ceremony will hold on July 15, at Sheba Centre, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos, adding that it is aimed at assisting the school in improving the security , infrastructure and other facilities.

She affirmed that the issue of providing security infrastructure has become imperative as a result of recent series of kidnapping taking place in various schools, in Lagos, Ogun and Borno states.

Vann stressed that the association would embark on the laudable projects such as illumination of the school premises using solar energy; re-enforcing the existence fence, and provision of solar energy to power the classrooms, dormitories, laboratories, street lights and borehole.

She added that the project would be handled and managed by the association before handing over to the school.

“A maintenance committee of the association in conjunction with the school management will also set up to monitor the project.”

She said the alumni plans to hold a fundraising/reunion dinner to raise N100,000,000 on the anniversary which will be held at Akure, Ondo state, from October 27-29.

“We are approaching Nigerians to support us financially. We have levied our members 20,000. We have 3,000 members. We are expecting 11,000 members to attend the funding raising. The project is on the long term. We are also hoping to get to the federal level to source for funds. The school has been supportive. They have been assisting us with getting individuals to support us. We are extending our funding support initiative to the private sector.”