SuperSport Let’s Play Trains over 1,000 Students in Edo State

Iyamho, a town in Etsako West local government area of Edo State which
is home to former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole came
alive last weekend for Let’s Play, a corporate social responsibility
initiative of SuperSport.
Over a thousand school students ranging from 6 to13 years from
various primary schools around the state participated in the
activation that preceded the annual Okpekpe 10km road race. The kids
were taken through the basic rudiments of football and were inspired
to a better future by one-time African footballer of the year and
Let’s Play Ambassador Victor Ikpeba who told the students to focus on
their studies and at the same time passionately embrace the game of
football.
General Manager, SuperSport West Africa, Felix Awogu, revealed that
the Let’s Play initiative has now been activated in over 1000 schools
across Nigeria throughthree different sports; Rugby, Cricket and
Football. Awogu also stated that said SuperSport believes in physical
development programmes that help prepare young African children for
the future.
“The aim of Let’s Play is to develop well-rounded students who will
perform well in school and on the sports field”, he said
Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Honorable Philip Shaibu said the
partnership has helped enlighten the children on the advantages of
being physically fit and mentally alert. He said the presence of
Victor Ikpeba will go a long way in motivating the students to achieve
their goals.
Also present at the event was the Former Governor of Edo state and
pioneer of the Okpekpe road race, Adams Oshiomhole. He expressed his
delight at the initiative, describing it as a great move by
SuperSport.
SuperSport with a growing commitment to continually enriching and
inspiring a better future among African children initiated Let’s Play
as part of its corporate social responsibility. The initiative aims
to introduce and encourage play, activity and sport in schools and at
home thereby keeping them healthy both physically and mentally. Let’s
play has now been activated in over 30 schools across Nigeria, through
3 different sports Rugby, Cricket and Football.