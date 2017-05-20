SuperSport Let’s Play Trains over 1,000 Students in Edo State

Iyamho, a town in Etsako West local government area of Edo State which

is home to former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole came

alive last weekend for Let’s Play, a corporate social responsibility

initiative of SuperSport.

Over a thousand school students ranging from 6 to13 years from

various primary schools around the state participated in the

activation that preceded the annual Okpekpe 10km road race. The kids

were taken through the basic rudiments of football and were inspired

to a better future by one-time African footballer of the year and

Let’s Play Ambassador Victor Ikpeba who told the students to focus on

their studies and at the same time passionately embrace the game of

football.

General Manager, SuperSport West Africa, Felix Awogu, revealed that

the Let’s Play initiative has now been activated in over 1000 schools

across Nigeria throughthree different sports; Rugby, Cricket and

Football. Awogu also stated that said SuperSport believes in physical

development programmes that help prepare young African children for

the future.

“The aim of Let’s Play is to develop well-rounded students who will

perform well in school and on the sports field”, he said

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Honorable Philip Shaibu said the

partnership has helped enlighten the children on the advantages of

being physically fit and mentally alert. He said the presence of

Victor Ikpeba will go a long way in motivating the students to achieve

their goals.

Also present at the event was the Former Governor of Edo state and

pioneer of the Okpekpe road race, Adams Oshiomhole. He expressed his

delight at the initiative, describing it as a great move by

SuperSport.

SuperSport with a growing commitment to continually enriching and

inspiring a better future among African children initiated Let’s Play

as part of its corporate social responsibility. The initiative aims

to introduce and encourage play, activity and sport in schools and at

home thereby keeping them healthy both physically and mentally. Let’s

play has now been activated in over 30 schools across Nigeria, through

3 different sports Rugby, Cricket and Football.