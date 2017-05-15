Ogundare Becomes Yudala’s New CEO

Yudala, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing composite e-commerce outfit, has announced the strategic appointment of Mr. Wole Ogundare as the new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment takes effect from May 1st 2017.

Ogundare’s appointment comes barely a week after the company announced its acquisition of Yes Mobile, a cosmopolitan high-value retail outfit and the decision to add the Yes Mobile chain of store locations and other resources to its rapidly growing retail platform. The acquisition was a move that is expected to see an astronomical enhancement of Yudala’s ambitious road map starting from next month.

A solid enterprise expert with over 22 years’ experience focused on market entry strategies, corporate governance and financial intermediation for Africa-minded business interests, Ogundare previously managed the Account Management Division at Insight Publicis, a frontline marketing and communications agency focused on creating marcomms solutions across various sectors.

Prior to his time at Insight Publicis, Ogundare managed the Corporate Governance, Finance and Enterprise Division of Phillips Consulting Ltd as a Partner, with responsibilities on creating organisational value for clients by providing strategic advice on setting up board governance charters/indicators and providing financial management advisory services in areas such as business optimisation, financial analysis and modeling.

Over the last sixteen years, he handled projects in the power, solid minerals, telecoms, financial services, health, agriculture, public sector and retail, with expertise in systems strengthening, revenue assurance, strategic planning, process reviews, monitoring and evaluation, knowledge management and corporate finance.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and Certified Financial Auditor, Ogundare has benefitted from several relevant trainings both within and outside the shores of the country, including the London Business School, UK as well as Witts Business School and Thomas International, South Africa, among others.