Club Africain Set Back for Rivers Utd  

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

By Femi Solaja with agency report

Rivers United’s dream of a convincing start to the group stage of the 2017 CAF Confederation cup suffered a set back yesterday as the lone Nigerian team left standing in the continental campaign lost 3-1 to Tunisia’s Club Africain at the Stade Olympique 07 Novemre Rades.



The home team showed their dominance from the opening whistle and finally made their presence felt in the 23rd minute when Bilel Iffa found the back of the net to give Club Africain the lead, 1-0.



The Tunisian side managed to double their lead 2-0 on the stroke of half time thanks to a penalty goal from Oussama Darragi.

Rivers United however fought back at the start of the second half and managed to pull a goal back in the 53rd minute courtesy of a strike from John Odumegwu to make it 2-1.

Club Africain saw their two goal advantaged restored in the 71st minute after an own goal from Joseph Douhadji made it 3-1.



The Rivers State government owned team tried to find its way back into the match, but was unable to do so as Africain remain resolute in the defence.

The win sees Club Africain up to second place in Group B with three points from one match, only behind leaders FUS Rabat who beat Uganda’s KCCA 3-0 on Saturday .

Club Africain are in action again on the weekend of May 23 away to KCCA while Rivers United will host the group leaders FUS Rabat in Port Harcourt.

Elsewhere, TP Mazembe brushed aside CF Mounana 2-0 in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup Group D match at the Stade TP Mazembe in DR Congo.



The win takes the DR Congo giants to the top of Group D with three points, while Gabon’s Mounana drop to the bottom of the group without a single point.

It took 18 minutes for Tresor Mputu Mabi to fire Mazembe into the lead. The forward scored with a decent finish with Issama Mpeko grabbing an assist.



The Ravens continued to push for another goal after taking the lead, but they were contained by Mounana and it was 1-0 to Mazembe at half-time.

The home side did double their lead through one of their longest serving players Rainford Kalaba, the Zambian captain and winger.

