Army Appoints New Commanders, Staff Officers to Formations, Units

3
2517
The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Col. Sani Usman

Paul Obi in Abuja

In its efforts  to re-strategise in view of the current security challenges in the country, the   Nigerian Army has posted 147 officers to Operation Lafiya Dole, some of its divisions,  formations and training schools.

In a posting released by the Office of the Military Secretary (Army), last week, Major General RO Yusuf, Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, is now the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, while Major General A Oyebade, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, will move to Army Headquarters as Chief of Logistics (COLOG).

In the same vein, Major General AM Dikko has been posted  from the Office of the National Security Adviser to 1 Division as GOC, while Major General I Attahiru is now the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole.

According to Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman,  “Major General Leo Irabor will now move to Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) as the Field Commander. Major General PJ Dauke has been posted  from 3 Division to 81 Division as GOC and  Brigadier General BI Ahanotu will be Acting GOC 3 Division.

“The erstwhile Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Brigadier General IM Yusuf, will be the Acting GOC 7 Division and Brigadier General SO Olabanji, the Commandant of Amphibious Training School Calabar, is now the Acting GOC 8 Task Force Division. The GOC 81 Division, Major General EB Oyefolu, is now the Commander, Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, while Brigadier General MG Ali, has been moved to Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi as Commandant.”

Usman explained that “Brigadier General IM Obot is Brigade Commander 26 Task Force Brigade, while Brigadier General AO Quadri will move from the Office of the Chief of Army Staff to 25 Task Force Brigade as Commander.

“Also those affected in the new posting include some  Commanders and Staff Officers at the Defence, Army Headquarters and Brigades.”

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Cheta God

    Northernization policy continues

    • Ibu Anyi Danda

      Why not Cheta Chukwu or Cheta Chi?

      • kalu9909

        You are no longer part of Nigeria. You army officers have been forcefully retired and replaced with northerners and Yorubas.