AXA Mansard Partners Terra Kulture

Lai Mohammed unveils arena

Mary Ekah

Driven by its passion for art and the development of the Nigerian culture, leading Nigerian insurance provider, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has thrown its weight behind the recently launched world-class modern arts theatre ‘Terra Kulture Arena’, which was unveiled by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was the special guest at the event.

An initiative of arts mogul and top producer, Bolanle Austen Peters, the 400-seater, state-of-the-art theatre dubbed the “Terra Kulture Arena” and located in Victoria Island is first of its kind privately owned theatre in Nigeria. The theatre was conceived out of the desire to fill a significant gap in the theatre industry. With this achievement, Terra Kulture has proven to be the one-stop destination for culture and art enthusiasts.

The arena is the first privately owned technology equipped modern arts theatre in the whole of Nigeria. It has already broken records with its recent two-day launch, which hosted over 1,200 theatre enthusiasts.

Regarded as the all in one centre for arts and culture aficionados, the space was built to serve a significant need in the theatre industry as only a few places in Nigeria provide the appropriate ambiance, for Nigerians and foreigners alike to experience Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Guests were treated to drinks by Scavi and Ray and an exquisite array of canapés in the new ultra-modern lounge and the audience was thrilled with short clips from Saro the musical, Waka the musical and BAP productions’ newest feature, Fela and the Kalakuta queens which will show throughout December. There was also a special rendition of the soundtrack of Wakaa by soul singer, Brymo.

Over the years, Terra Kulture has developed and maintained its reputation as the hub for stage productions by both local and international companies. This initiative of the company not only gives the theatre industry a boost but also reinforces the position of Lagos as the leading destination for premium entertainment in Nigeria.

Upon commencement of full operations, the theatre will also double as a movie screening venue and will be set to host a range of shows, plays and musicals. It will also play the challenging role of providing Nigerians with a wide schedule of theatre, comedy, music and dance.

In his address, Minister of Information and Culture, Hon. Alhaji Lai Mohammed, commended Bolanle Austen Peters and pledged the support of the federal government to boost art and culture in the country.

According to Bolanle Austen Peters, Terra Kulture CEO, Terra Kulture Arena is a dream come true which was realised as a result of commitment, determination and support. “We are truly grateful to AXA Mansard for their show of faith by supporting our quest to re-engineer theatre business in Nigeria through Terra Kulture Arena and we look forward to the exciting performances lined at the state-of-the-art Arena,” she said.

Speaking on the decision to support the initiative, the Chief Marketing Officer of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Mr. Kola Oni, noted that, “Nigerian arts provide everyone, a beautiful platform of expression. Our culture and heritage are our pride as a nation and we must do well to propagate it. The Terra Kulture Arena is a positive sign of the rebound in appreciation for Nigerian art and culture. AXA Mansard is glad to be a part of this legacy. Promoted and driven by Terra Kulture CEO, Bolanle Austen Peters, there is no doubt of its ability to deliver on its purpose,” Oni said.

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 166,000 employees serving 107 million clients in 64 countries. AXA Mansard was incorporated in 1989 as a private limited liability company and is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM).