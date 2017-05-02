House Calls for Review of National Minimum Wage

By James Emejo in Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a motion calling for an immediate review of the national minimum wage to reflect current economic realities.

It also mandated its Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity to interface with relevant stakeholders with a view to ameliorating the plight of Nigerian workers and report back in four weeks.

Nevertheless, the House congratulated as well as appreciated all Nigerian workers on their resilience and commitment in the face of severe economic challenges.

The lawmakers’ position followed a motion which was moved by Hon. Ezenwa Onyebuchi on the need to appreciate the efforts and resilience of the labour force in commemoration of the May Day celebration.

The lawmakers, who went into extensive debate over the issue, had expressed concern that though there exists a correlation between a productive workforce and economic growth as well as the overall well-being of any nation, the average Nigerian worker is often denied the sweat of his or her labour.

Details later…