Sleep Disorder Clinic Opens in Lagos

Mary Ekah

Sadly, quite a number of people are not getting the quality sleep needed to truly receive the health benefits of sleep because they suffer from a number of fairly common but undiagnosed sleep disorders such as Sleep Apnea Syndrome, Insomnia, Narcolepsy, Restless Leg Syndrome, REM behaviour disorders and other parasomnias. The most common major disorder in the spectrum is Sleep Apnea. This is a dangerous condition that has potentially catastrophic consequences. It is associated with significant risks of heart disease, stroke, diabetes mellitus and stroke amongst other conditions. The predominant symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea (a type of sleep apnea) are snoring, fatigue, daytime sleepiness and decreased cognition over time. The good news is it is easily diagnosed and eminently treatable. But it requires a heightened awareness as well as proactive effort by the patient and healthcare provider for early recognition and treatment.

It is therefore in line with this that Sleep Inc. Limited, a subsidiary of Sleep Consultants Limited USA, a specialised Sleep Clinic has opened its flagship Nigerian clinic in Ikoyi, Lagos. Established with the sole aim of delivering world class respiratory and sleep specialty care and education to patients in Nigeria, the clinic will provide care and advice to patients with diverse respiratory related and sleep disorders.

The clinic’s team of international sleep experts is led by Dr. Olusola Oguntolu, MACP, FCCP, a board certified doctor in Internal Medicine, who also has sub-specialty board certifications in sleep medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care from the American Board of internal Medicine. Oguntolu, who is also the Chief Circadian Officer of the Clinic, while showing guests around the facility, stated that “having recognised the paucity of qualified providers in the often undiagnosed area of pulmonary and sleep disorders in the country and noticing the devastating effects of these diseases when untreated, one of our main goals, is to raise awareness among Nigerians about sleep disorders and respiratory ailments.” He also noted that the Clinic, which can be accessed via www.easysleepinc.com and physically located on Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, is purposely designed for the care of patients with respiratory and sleep disorders. The multi-million naira clinic is, “configured with best-in-class diagnostic and therapeutic equipment to aid in diagnosis and delivery of cutting edge therapies. “The Clinic collaborates closely with a few carefully chosen and well-regarded local and international industry partners in the execution of this lofty vision.”