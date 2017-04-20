Police Arrest Leadership Correspondent in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The police have arrested the Kaduna State correspondent of Leadership Newspapers, Midat Joseph.

Joseph was picked up by operatives of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the state Police Command as he was leaving the NUJ Press Centre, Kaduna at about 5:00pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to the Metro Police Station, Panteka, Kaduna, where he is being detained. No reason has yet been given for the arrest.

All efforts to reach the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Usman Aliyu, on the issue was fruitless as he did not respond to phone calls by THISDAY.

More to follow…