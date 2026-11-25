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THE 2028 AGENDA

THE ROAD TO 2028 | SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING, RISK AND VALUE

BY ELIJAH OLADUNMOYE

An internal carbon price is not necessarily a forecast of a future Nigerian tax. Used well, it is a disciplined way to test whether today’s projects, loans and investments remain resilient under tomorrow’s transition pressures.

The first six articles in The 2028 Agenda have followed a deliberate progression. Article 1 brought climate risk into bank credit decisions. Article 2 connected ESG due diligence with valuation discipline. Article 3 used scenario analysis to challenge strategy and capital allocation. Article 4 addressed GHG data, controls and assurance readiness. Article 5 moved from climate ambition to a credible, funded transition plan. Article 6 then described the operating model needed to deliver and report that plan.

Article 7 now enters the investment decision itself. Once a company has identified its transition risks, tested scenarios, quantified emissions, approved a transition plan and built the reporting architecture, how should those factors influence which projects receive capital?

Internal carbon pricing offers one answer. It translates an emissions exposure into a decision input that can be applied to project cash flows, business cases, lending terms, procurement choices and portfolio limits. Its purpose is not to produce a universally “correct” carbon price. Its purpose is to make a risk that is often ignored visible enough to influence judgement.

What IFRS S2 asks companies to disclose

IFRS S2 identifies internal carbon prices as a cross-industry climate metric. Where an entity uses an internal carbon price in decision-making, it discloses whether and how it applies that price, and the price per metric tonne of greenhouse gas emissions used to assess the costs of emissions. The emphasis is therefore not merely on the number, but on the role the price plays in actual decisions. Nigeria’s Sustainability Reporting Guideline 1 reinforces the point. A company should not avoid the disclosure simply because Nigeria does not yet have a single jurisdiction-wide carbon tax or emissions trading price. Where an internal carbon price is relevant, management can draw on comparable markets, scenarios and other reasonable information, provided the basis, assumptions and use are transparent.

This disclosure requirement covers the company’s decision-making process. It does not compel every entity to adopt an internal price, and it does not turn an internal shadow price into an accounting liability, tax rate or market value.

Three approaches, three different purposes

Approach How it works Typical management use Shadow price A notional cost is applied to emissions without an internal cash transfer. Project appraisal, scenarios, technology comparison, impairment indicators and strategic planning. Internal fee Business units are charged for emissions, often creating a fund for transition initiatives. Accountability, behavioural change and financing internal efficiency or resilience projects. Implicit price Management derives the effective cost accepted in existing decisions. Understanding how much the organisation already pays per tonne through efficiency, fuel switching or compliance choices.

These approaches are not interchangeable. A shadow price may influence investment appraisal but generate no internal cash flow. An internal fee changes business-unit economics and may require rules for collection and use. An implicit price is an analytical observation, not necessarily a formal policy. Companies should state which approach they use and avoid presenting all three as one number.

Start with the decision, not the price

The common mistake is to find one external carbon price and plug it into every model. The better starting point is the decision being tested. A ten-year factory, a three-year loan, an export product, a diesel-replacement project and a property in a flood-prone location do not face the same transition pathway or time horizon.

Management should first identify the emissions exposure and transmission channel. Could the project face a carbon tax, border adjustment, fuel-price shift, customer requirement, technology substitution, financing constraint or reputational cost? The relevant internal price can then be designed as a scenario variable rather than a false forecast.

KPMG’s 2026 IFRS Sustainability Handbook places internal carbon prices within the wider architecture of climate strategy, decision-making, capital deployment, targets and connected reporting. This matters because the price is useful only when it sits within established approval processes, not in a sustainability spreadsheet outside the investment committee pack.

How to set a credible internal price pathway

A credible price should be supported by a documented method. Management may consider current and emerging carbon taxes and emissions trading systems, policy pathways, the company’s scenario analysis, sector technology costs, customer and export requirements, internal abatement costs and the organisation’s risk appetite.

The World Bank’s 2026 report shows how diverse that external evidence has become: direct carbon pricing instruments now cover just over 29 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions across 87 policies and generated more than US$107 billion in government revenue in 2025. The report also stresses that no single policy design suits every jurisdiction. That same caution applies internally: a global average is context, not a ready-made Nigerian corporate price.

For Nigerian companies, the price pathway should reflect local commercial realities, including exchange-rate volatility, energy reliability, self-generation, imported equipment, financing costs, sector exposure and export markets. A company may therefore use a price range or an escalating pathway instead of a single static figure. The assumptions should be approved, version-controlled and reviewed when policy, technology or markets change.

The price belongs to project cash flows

Once the pathway is approved, apply the internal price consistently to the relevant emissions exposure. In a shadow-price model, annual tonnes are multiplied by the applicable internal price and included as a scenario cost. A lower-emissions alternative receives the corresponding avoided internal cost. The analysis should use emissions that actually differ between the alternatives, not the company’s entire inventory.

The project team should then assess NPV, IRR, payback, funding needs and downside resilience both before and after the internal-price adjustment. This shows whether the price changes the ranking of options, exposes a marginal project or strengthens the case for an efficiency or resilience investment.

Illustrative project comparison

Item Legacy gas-and-diesel option Lower-emissions alternative Initial capital cost N12.0 billion N14.0 billion Annual project emissions 45,000 tCO2e 15,000 tCO2e Annual internal carbon cost N10,000/tCO2e N10,000/tCO2e Annual carbon-cost advantage N450 million N150 million Annual carbon-cost advantage _ N300 million Decision implication Lower upfront cost, but higher exposure to transition costs. Higher upfront cost, but improved transition resilience and potential financing benefits.

The illustration is deliberately simple. A full appraisal would discount the annual amounts and test price escalation, production volumes, fuel and power costs, replacement capex, taxes, financing, and residual value. The internal carbon cost is not automatically an IFRS expense. It is a management scenario input unless a real tax, contractual payment, provision or other recognised obligation exists.

Banks can use internal carbon prices without turning them into borrower taxes

For banks, internal carbon pricing can support sector analysis, borrower stress testing, collateral assessment and the design of transition-finance products. A lender may estimate how a carbon-cost pathway affects a borrower’s margins and debt-service capacity, then use the result to set pricing, tenor, covenants, or limits.

The bank should not mechanically charge every borrower a fee per tonne. The price is a risk-analysis tool. The credit response depends on the borrower’s ability to pass through costs, reduce emissions, finance technology, preserve market access and execute a credible transition plan. A higher-emitting borrower with a funded pathway may be more resilient than a lower-emitting borrower with weak margins and no adaptation capacity.

Avoid five common errors

Treating the internal price as a prediction of Nigeria’s future carbon tax.

Using one static figure across all sectors, geographies, projects and time horizons.

Adding carbon cost to cash flows and then applying another broad climate premium to the discount rate for the same risk.

Counting hypothetical carbon-credit revenue or social benefits as cash flow without a contract or supportable market basis.

Reporting an internal carbon price that appears in policy documents but cannot be traced to an actual decision.

Governance makes the price credible

The Board does not need to approve every project-level calculation, but it should understand where the internal price is used, the rationale for the pathway and the effect on major capital decisions. Management should assign clear ownership among Finance, Strategy, Risk, Sustainability and operating businesses.

Finance should own the integration with investment appraisal and budgeting. Sustainability should support emissions and policy assumptions. Risk should challenge scenarios and concentration. Business units should explain operational alternatives. Internal Audit can test whether the policy is applied consistently and whether reported use is supported by evidence.

The governance file should include the approved methodology, source evidence, applicable sectors and decisions, escalation rules, update cycle and examples of decisions influenced. This evidence also supports the IFRS S2 disclosure.

What Boards Should Ask

Which decisions use the internal carbon price, and which material decisions do not?

What external evidence and internal scenarios support the price pathway?

Does the price reflect Nigerian operating realities and the company’s key markets?

How sensitive are major investments, valuations and credit exposures to the price?

Could the same transition risk be double-counted in cash flows, scenarios and discount rates?

Which recent project, pricing, limit or covenant changed because the price was applied?

How often will the price and methodology be reviewed, and who approves changes?

Are the disclosures consistent with actual investment and risk-management practice?

A price should lead to a decision

Internal carbon pricing is most valuable when it improves the conversation around trade-offs. It helps management compare a cheaper legacy option with a more resilient alternative, test an export strategy, challenge an acquisition, design a transition loan or decide when an asset may become uneconomic.

It should not be presented as environmental virtue or as a substitute for engineering, market, credit and financial analysis. It is one disciplined input into those analyses. Its credibility depends on transparent assumptions, consistent application and evidence that decision-makers use the result.

For Nigerian PIEs, the opportunity is timely. Article 5 established that a credible transition plan must be funded. Article 6 described the operating model required to deliver and report it. Article 7 now brings the transition pathway into individual capital decisions. When an internal carbon price changes a project ranking, a loan term, a procurement choice, a portfolio limit, or a funding plan, transition risk moves from narrative into financial management.