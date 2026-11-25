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Ebere Nwoji

Insurance experts and technology innovators at their brainstorming session on Building Insurance Industry that Connects to all other sectors of the economy have stated that Nigeria would produce the first trillion naira insurance institution when both the regulator and the insurers place the customer at the centre of their business activities.

The experts stated this at the fifth edition of Insurance meets tech (IMT5.0) held in Lagos.

Speaking at the forum, the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance Finance and Administration, Mr Ekerete Ola Gam- Ikon, said what would accelerate insurance inclusiveness was when the insurance operators put the customer at the centre of their operations.

He said this includes both the insurance managers, regulators and intermediaries.

He said to achieve this, everybody have to be involved in education of the masses on the value of insurance.

He advocated for spreading of insurance message at kindred level by those already aware of value of insurance.

According to him instead of contributing money to a relation for funeral, they should be encouraged on time to buy insurance policy for health, accident and funeral of parents.

Also speaking Managing Director and Chief E ecutive Officer of AIICO Insurance plc, Mr Babatunde Fajemirokun, said there was no need saying the sector needed to blend insurance distribution with technology because it has become obvious and inevitable.

He said current total value of insurance premium in the country is N1.3 trillion, adding that insurance and technology needed to collaborate in distribution to have a more robust insurance sector.