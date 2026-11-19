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Oyinlomo Quadre will lead Nigeria’s women’s singles challenge in the semi-finals of the maiden Destiny Da-Silva Tennis Open Championship after cruising past Ohunene Yakubu in the quarter-finals in Lagos.

The country’s women’s number one defeated Yakubu 6-3, 6-0 to set up a last-four encounter against Bright Emmanuel, who produced a major upset by eliminating third seed Nenrot Suwa 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday.

Emmanuel’s victory sets up an intriguing semi-final against Quadre, with the winner advancing to the final to face either second seed Khadijat Mohammed or fifth seed Success Ogunjobi.

Mohammed booked her place in the semi-finals with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 win over Godwin Mary, while Ogunjobi fought back to defeat fourth seed Etoro Bassey 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

In the men’s singles, top seed Canice Abua recovered from losing the opening set to beat Ayomide Folorunsho 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the quarter-finals.

He will face 15th seed David Edward, who progressed after Chima Michael retired at 7-6(9), 1-0.

Michael Emmanuel also reached the last eight with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Musa Mamud and will face seventh seed Yahaya Sani-Inabo, who defeated Joseph Jimoh 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Sylvanus Ajang eased past Iyanuoluwa Taiwo 6-2, 6-0 to earn a quarter-final meeting with Dahiru Muhammed, who defeated Musa Mohammed 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(5).

The remaining men’s singles quarter-final will see Lucky Danjuma take on Yusuf Abubakar.

The N30m tournament, organised by the Destiny Da-Silva Foundation, is being staged at the National Stadium, Lagos, with competitions across the men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as wheelchair tennis categories.

The wheelchair events, which provide competitive opportunities for players with disabilities, are among the attractions of the maiden championship