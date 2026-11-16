NIGERIA’S UNFINISHED SANITATION BUSINESS

World Toilet Day (WTD) is here again. Every November, for the last five years, I return to the same issues: poor sanitation, open defecation, the health implications of inadequate toilet facilities and the responsibility of governments, businesses and individuals to address the problem.

This year, frankly, I wondered what to say differently. I even thought of writing something about the World Men’s Day instead – plenty to talk about there. Yet, I find myself drawn to WTD. I suspect we are making some progress, although measuring how much remains difficult.

For example, I noticed that a shopping complex in Ikeja, known for its rather unpleasant toilet facilities, has entered into a partnership with a restaurant around the beginning of Olowo Street to improve access to decent toilets. A shop owner offered me a ticket to use at the eatery.

More companies are renovating their facilities, while corporate interventions are helping to improve water and sanitation infrastructure in schools. Nestlé Nigeria, for instance, continues to support initiatives to provide water and improve sanitation in schools and host communities. Reckitt, through its toilet care brand, Harpic, is on this table.

These developments may appear small, but they suggest that sanitation is gradually receiving attention beyond government campaigns and annual declarations.

As the world marks World Toilet Day on November 19, 2026, under the United Nations theme, ‘Safe Toilets. Equal Futures’, the question is whether these individual improvements are translating into meaningful national progress.

Globally, approximately 3.4 billion people still lack safely managed sanitation services, according to the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme. Although 1.2 billion people gained access between 2015 and 2024, the world remains significantly behind the Sustainable Development Goal target of universal access by 2030.

Nigeria’s situation is particularly concerning. The 2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, released in 2025, found that only 49 per cent of the household population had access to at least basic sanitation services. Approximately 20 per cent (one in five) still practised open defecation, while others depended on limited or unimproved facilities.

These figures represent millions of Nigerians whose health, dignity and opportunities are compromised by inadequate sanitation. The 2026 theme makes an important connection between sanitation and gender equality.

A toilet is more than a facility for disposing of human waste. It is a place where people should be able to attend to their most basic needs safely, privately and with dignity.

For women and girls, the absence of functional toilets creates additional difficulties. Consider a teenage girl attending a school without separate toilets, running water or facilities for managing menstrual hygiene. She may choose to stay away from school during her menstrual period, losing valuable learning time. Women working in markets, factories and commercial centres face similar challenges.

A toilet without a working lock, adequate lighting, water or appropriate accessibility provisions is hardly a safe facility.

It is clear that Nigeria’s sanitation challenge cannot be left to government alone. Shopping complexes, markets, restaurants, hotels, transport terminals, filling stations and office buildings should recognise that providing clean, accessible toilets is part of responsible business practice. The Ikeja example above is a good start.

Now, Nigeria is not short of sanitation policies and campaigns. The Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet campaign, the national WASH action plans, and the ambition to eliminate open defecation by 2025 demonstrate that government recognises the problem.

But policy commitments have not translated into universal access. The government must now move beyond awareness campaigns to measurable interventions.

First, national and state governments need regular sanitation assessments and publicly accessible scorecards. These should show household toilet access, school facilities, public toilet availability and open defecation rates.

Second, resources must go to communities with the greatest deficits, particularly rural areas and underserved settlements. A state with just nine per cent basic sanitation coverage requires a different intervention from one exceeding 80 per cent.

Third, public toilets must become an essential component of urban planning. Markets, motor parks, schools, healthcare facilities and commercial centres should have functional, accessible and properly maintained facilities.

Finally, sanitation financing and enforcement must improve. Governments should establish dedicated budget lines, encourage private-sector investment and provide targeted support for low-income households. Building regulations and environmental sanitation standards must also be enforced.

To me, the most important lesson from another World Toilet Day is that sanitation cannot remain an annual publicity exercise. I may be running out of fresh ways to write about toilets, but the problem has certainly not run out of reasons to demand attention.

The real concern is that isolated improvements are not systemic progress. Nigeria needs to connect these efforts to a coherent sanitation strategy backed by funding, reliable data, accountability and enforcement.



Ultimately, the success of World Toilet Day should not be measured by the number of speeches delivered, campaigns launched, or promises made on November 19. It should be measured by how many more Nigerians can walk into a toilet, use it safely and leave with their dignity intact. This is what Safe Toilets. Equal Futures should mean. This is progress worth measuring.

Elvis Eromosele is a corporate communications expert, elviseroms@gmail.com